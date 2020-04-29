BARDWELL — Ila Maye Davis, born on July 1, 1943, in Hickman County, Kentucky, died on April 27, 2020, at her home in Bardwell, Kentucky at the age of 76. At her side when she passed away was her loving husband of 36 years, Roy Wayne Davis and her 94-year-old mother, Kathryn Eppes.
Maye attended Trevathan school, Arlington school, and graduated from Cairo High School in 1962. After graduation, she went to beauty school at Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Wayne Davis of Bardwell; her mother, Lydia Kathryn Garber Eppes of Bardwell; one daughter, Tracy Elaine Lambert, husband Jeff of Paducah; two sons, George Davis, wife Lucilyn of Clinton and Chris Davis of Bardwell; two sisters, Joyce Ellen Grissom, husband Steve of Collinsville, Illinois, and Rosie Northway, husband Dave of Beecher City, Illinois; two granddaughters, Destiny Crowson and Elneda Sutton; and one great-granddaughter, Silver Spencer.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Eppes, Jr.; two sisters, Ida Faye Sachs, and Hilda June Laughlin.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Davis will be private. Burial will take place at Cunningham Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ismael Gurrola officiating.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug to the Davis family by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
