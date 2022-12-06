MAYFIELD — Ida Mae Shaffer, 82, of Mayfield, died on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Shaffer; four children, Mark Shaffer, Ellen Biggs, Ruth Ann Shellito and Paul Shaffer, Jr.; parents, Michael & Eunice Morgan; brother, Michael Morgan; and sister, Joyce Sykes.
She is survived by five children: James (Connie) Smith of Lebanon, Illinois; Michael (Kim) Shaffer of Mayfield; Susan Guess (Craig) of Paducah.; Richard Shaffer (Amy) of Edwardsville, Illinois; and Roy Shaffer of Mayfield.
Roy was her hero and that of his siblings. He was her full-time caretaker, and because of him, she was able to remain at home.
She is survived by 20 grandchildren: Christine Voelker Parks of Columbus, Ohio; Deanna Saba of Columbus, Ohio; Carol Marhoum of Indianapolis, Indiana; Kenny Tobin of Collinsville, Illinois; Trisha Lambird of Caseyville, Illinois; David Smith of Brownsburg, Indiana; Michael Tognarelli of Collinsville, Illinois; Michelle Tognarelli Davis of Chatham, Illinois; Lori Smith-Townley of O’Fallon, Illinois; Elizabeth Smith of Lebanon, Illinois; Rebecca Smith of Belleville, Illinois; Derek Shaffer of Mayfield; Sarah Shaffer of Mayfield.; Morgan Guess of Durham, North Carolina; Staff Sgt. Brandon Shaffer of Wichita, Kansas; Sean Shaffer of Edwardsville, Illinois; Troy Shaffer of Edwardsville, Illinois; Matt Chambers of Lynnville, Andrew Chambers of Lynnville, and Nick Chambers of Big Sandy, Tennessee.
Ida spent her career in healthcare. She worked at Community Hospital in Mayfield, Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois, and 20 years at Lourdes Hospital.
A private family service will be on Friday at Byrn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation in support of Scarf in the Park.
