METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ida Louise Sparks, 63, of Metropolis, passed away with her loving family by her side on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ida Louise Hillebrand was born on June 13, 1957, to George and Mildred (Rogers) Hillebrand. She worked for years at Walmart until her health would not allow it. Ida loved the flowers she planted, her nightly mule rides around the farm place, and her life-long church Seven Mile Baptist, but most of all, she loved her girls, granddaughters, and great-grandson, who was her pride and joy and first boy of the family.
Ida is survived by her two daughters, Tonya Davis and husband Tim and Jessica Sparks; granddaughters, Stephanie Willis and husband Aaron, Natalie Davis, Ashley Davis, Tenley Davis, and Kealey Wise; great-grandson, Hunter Willis; sister, Judy Cremeens and husband Kenny; brother, Danny, and wife Debbie; tons of nieces, nephews, greats, great-greats, other family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gearld Hillebrand, Kenneth Hillebrand, Bobby Joe Hillebrand, and Sharon Pritchett.
A visitation will be held 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday night, August 12, 2020, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13th at Seven Mile Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions and condolences may be given on Ida’s obituary page at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com to help the family with funeral expenses or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX, 75380.
