CALVERT CITY — Hyatt Humphrey, 91, of Calvert City, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was a member of Little Cypress Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Reeves Humphrey; three daughters, Mary Humphrey, of Calvert City, Iva Humphrey, of Nashville, Tennessee, Anita Davenport, of Lone Oak; one son, Howard Humphrey, of Calvert City; two sisters, Annette Ramage, Sue Hall; one brother, Herman Humphrey Jr.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one infant son, Adron Humphrey; two sisters; and four brothers. His parents were Herman Humphrey, Sr. and Effie Simmons Humphrey.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Jeff Cox will officiate and burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Friends may call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Hyatt’s memory to Little Cypress Baptist Church, Building Fund, 10261 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY 42029.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
