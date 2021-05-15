BENTON — Hunter Calvin Treas, 20, of Benton, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Born Tuesday, October 3, 2000, in Paducah, he was the son of Michael Treas and Tesha (English) Treas.

He was a 2020 graduate of Marshall County High School and a Laborer for the Laborers Union #1214. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time and spending time with his girlfriend, Kayleigh. He was a huge daddy’s boy and would call his dad often for advice.

Hunter is survived by his parents, Michael and Tesha Treas of Benton; brothers, Gage Treas of Benton, Stoney Hendrickson of Benton, Jack Hendrickson of Benton; girlfriend, Kayleigh Whitley of Benton; grandmothers, Linda Treas of Benton, Bonnie English of Calvert City; grandfather, Eddie Burgess of Dexter; great-grandmother, Betty Treas of Aurora; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Treas, Jerry English; and grandmother, Paula Burgess.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jeremy Short officiating.

Interment will follow the service in Soldier Creek Cemetery, Benton.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Marshall Co. Exceptional School, PO Box 423, Benton, KY 42025.

