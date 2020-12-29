Hugh Mitchell Stewart, 96, passed away peacefully in the company of his daughter, granddaughter and loving caregivers at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 2020.
Stewart was born in Central City, on March 29, 1924, and was a graduate in the Class of 1942 of Central City High School. After completion of his freshman year at Bowling Green Business University, he volunteered for service in World War II and served as the company clerk of the 700th Engineers Petroleum Distribution Company, U.S. Army, which was instrumental in the construction of the Assam-Burma-China section of the petroleum lifeline to the South Pacific Theater. Following his honorary discharge from the U.S. Army in December 1945, he returned to Bowling Green Business University where he utilized the G.I. Bill (always saying that his Uncle [Sam] put him through college) to complete his bachelor’s degree in accounting. In June of 1952, he was married to Louella Wycoff. They were married until her death in February 2018.
They raised a family of three daughters in Sturgis, after he was located there as an employee Pittsburgh and Midway Coal Company. At the time of his retirement in 1989, he was an accountant with Peabody Coal Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church, in Sturgis, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the choir. While living in Sturgis he was a member of Gideon’s International and of the Kiwanis Club.
In 2008, the pair relocated to Mayfield, and quickly became involved in the community. They were members of Mayfield First Baptist Church and were proud holders of season tickets for Mayfield High School basketball games. Mr. Stewart was also proud to be a member of “The Table”, a group of local men who gathered most mornings at Rita’s Café to drink coffee and pass around their words of wisdom.
Mr. Stewart was known to have hitch-hiked in order to dance to the Big Bands of the 1940’s and was often envied for his water-skiing ability. He was an avid card player, but his primary hobby was people. He was truly a friend to all, and each one knew how very important their friendship was to him.
Hugh M. Stewart was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Louella Wycoff Stewart; his parents, John and Ruth Stewart of Central City; one sister, Earleen Stewart Truman; one brother, Jerald Stewart; and a son-in-law, Gary M. O’Nan. He is survived by three daughters, Kathy Stewart O’Nan of Mayfield; Mary Stewart Grice (Michael) of Lexington; and Martha Stewart St. Clair (Lance) of Georgetown, Texas. He is survived by six grandchildren, Meg (Mitch) Holmes of Nashville, Tennessee, Ellen O’Nan (Kayla Jones) of Mayfield, Stewart Grice (Katie) of Lexington, Alexandra Grice (fiancé Ethan Gavin) of Lexington, Mitchell St. Clair (Mary) of Austin, Texas, and Christian St. Clair of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Jack Holmes, Everett Holmes, Stewart Martin Grice, Abigail Grice and Audrey Pagel.
Private services will be conducted by the family in Central City at a later date. The family requests that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, 118 W. South St., Mayfield, First United Methodist Church, 214 S. 8th St., Mayfield, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
