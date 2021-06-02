MAYFIELD — His voice was silenced, but his influence will live on through the many lives he touched. Reverend Hugh Don Barksdale died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Mayfield.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Marilyn Allen Barksdale, whom he married on June 9, 1967. Other survivors include his daughter, April Suzanne Barksdale (Mark Evans), of Mayfield; his son, William Joseph Barksdale; and his grandchildren, Christopher Allen Davis of Mayfield and Daphne Jade Barksdale of Murray. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Peggy Sutton, and a brother, Larry Barksdale both of Cedaredge, Colorado.
Hugh was born in Mississippi County, Missouri, on March 31, 1943, to Horace M. Barksdale and Eva Jane Burleson Barksdale. His family moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado, and he graduated from Rocky Ford High and Otero Community College in La Junta, Colorado, before obtaining a Master’s degree at Murray State University. He also attended Asbury Seminary in Wilmore.
Upon entering the ministry, he served Methodist churches in Calloway, Graves, and Fulton counties in Kentucky and Henry County, Tennessee. His last charge, before and after retirement, was at Mount Zion in Union City, Tennessee.
Before entering the ministry, he taught English at Murray State and was an insurance agent in Murray for many years. Hugh was also an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War in the 26th Combat Engineer Battalion of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade.
Visitation will be held at Mayfield First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a “Celebration of Life” service to follow. Officiating will be Rev. Joey Reed, Rev. Bill Tate, Rev. Cathy Smith, Rev. Bill Lawson, and Rev. Joe Hansen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to UMCOR, the Salvation Army, St. Jude, the Wounded Warriors Project, or the United Service Organization (USO).
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.