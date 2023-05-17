LA CENTER — Hudson Pace, born Oct. 4, 2008, was greeted by his Savior in Heaven at 3:02 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023. Hudson was surrounded by his family and was listening to Bill Gaither, cowriter of Hudson’s favorite hymn “Because He Lives”, sing just that song to him live as he was ushered into Glory! For 27 months and three days at the world-class facilities of St Jude and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), being treated by the most respected leukemia doctor and the most respected cell therapy doctor on the planet in Dr. Pui and Dr. Grupp, Hudson battled leukemia with the backing of the absolute best this world had to offer! Hudson took full advantage of every opportunity and he fought with sheer grit and determination. He never once gave up his fight or his faith!
Hudson is finishing his 8th grade school year at Ballard County Middle School. Always very active, he played basketball and baseball, but he loved working, hunting, fishing, and UK Basketball. Anything he could do outdoors was his preference. He loved his home, his dogs, his farm, his friends, and his family, but most of all he loved his Lord! Hudson was a member of Rickman Road Baptist Church in West Paducah.
He is survived by his parents, Corey and Heather (Johnson) Pace of La Center; his sister, Audrey Pace of La Center; two sets of grandparents, Mike and Marie Pace of La Center, and Frank and Shelia Johnson of Melber. Hudson is also survived by his aunt, Michelle (Caleb) Barnes of Fancy Farm; great aunt, Karen (Dean) Robinson; uncles, Todd (Terri) Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee, Robie (Shelly) Pace of Benton; great uncles, Darrell (Sue) Denton of Lowes, Tim Johnson of Union City, Tennessee, Jerry (Ellen) Pace and Larry Pace, all of Barlow, Jay (Vicki) Tyler of Nashville, Tennessee, and a large number of cousins.
Visitation for Hudson will be held 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of La Center.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of LaCenter beginning at 3 p.m. with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating.
Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may take place in the form of donations to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105; or Book for Hope, 22 Barrington Circle, Paducah, KY 42003.
