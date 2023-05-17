LA CENTER — Hudson Pace, born Oct. 4, 2008, was greeted by his Savior in Heaven at 3:02 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023. Hudson was surrounded by his family and was listening to Bill Gaither, cowriter of Hudson’s favorite hymn “Because He Lives”, sing just that song to him live as he was ushered into Glory! For 27 months and three days at the world-class facilities of St Jude and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), being treated by the most respected leukemia doctor and the most respected cell therapy doctor on the planet in Dr. Pui and Dr. Grupp, Hudson battled leukemia with the backing of the absolute best this world had to offer! Hudson took full advantage of every opportunity and he fought with sheer grit and determination. He never once gave up his fight or his faith!

Hudson is finishing his 8th grade school year at Ballard County Middle School. Always very active, he played basketball and baseball, but he loved working, hunting, fishing, and UK Basketball. Anything he could do outdoors was his preference. He loved his home, his dogs, his farm, his friends, and his family, but most of all he loved his Lord! Hudson was a member of Rickman Road Baptist Church in West Paducah.

To send flowers to the family of Hudson Pace, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Thursday, May 18, 2023
9:00AM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church of LaCenter
421 Broadway
LaCenter, KY 42056
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 18, 2023
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of LaCenter
421 Broadway
LaCenter, KY 42056
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In