GILBERTSVILLE — Hubert Howell, 76, of Gilbertsville died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City.
Mr. Howell was a heavy equipment operator by trade and owned Hubert R. Howell Custom Dozer & Backhoe Work. He was a deacon at Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by a son, Bradley Howell of Benton; a daughter, Jill Howell Coates of O’Fallon, Illinois; two brothers, Herbert Howell of Iuka and Malcolm Howell of Benton; two sisters, Juanita Rowland of Iuka and Bobbi Harrell of Fairdealing; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Janice (Holland) Howell; three brothers; two sisters; and a grandson. His parents were Wallace Howell and Ernestine (Flannery) Howell.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Collier Funeral Chapel, 211 W. Fifth St., Benton with the Rev. Charles LaChance officiating.
Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Benton.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 2603 Tatumsville Hwy., Gilbertsville, KY 42044; or the American Heart Association, Louisville Chapter, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
