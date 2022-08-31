SMITHLAND — Hubert F. Rudd, 97, of Smithland, died at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Salem Spring Lake Health & Rehab Center. Hubert was a member of the Smithland United Methodist Church and attended Smithland High School. Hubert retired as road foreman with the Kentucky Department of Transportation. He had a hobby of collecting and trading knives, enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years. He had a keen interest in genealogy and quality time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Glenn (Patti) Rudd of Smithland and Van (Debra) Rudd of Reidland; three grandchildren, Eric Rudd, Murray, Lauren (Tim) Kreher, West Paducah, and Allison Rudd, Reidland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.