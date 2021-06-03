METROPOLIS, Ill. — Howard Walton Faughn, 85, of Metropolis, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Paducah, Kentucky.
He was born in Unionville, on May 14, 1936, and was of the Christian faith. He was known for teaching, barbing, singing, and teaching motorcycle safety courses. He lived for the Lord and church.
Mr. Faughn was a retired barber and former owner of Pademos Barber Shop. He also taught barbering at West Kentucky Vocational School for 20 years.
Surviving are his two grandsons, Jermey Childers of Paducah and Robbie Smith of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Golightly Faughn and Matiam Hope Faughn.
He will be cremated per his wishes and no services will be held. He will be buried at Pell Cemetery in Brookport.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.