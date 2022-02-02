Howard Carneal Stairs, 99, of Mayfield died at 12:10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 29, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray.
He worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps and was drafted into the Army one year after Pearl Harbor.
He returned home after serving his country where he settled his family and became self-employed as an auto body mechanic. He was an active member of Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Judith Gale, of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Debra Gardner, of Mayfield; three sons, John Stairs, of Mayfield, Randall Stairs, of Hickory, and Paul Stairs, of Mayfield; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Stairs; infant son, Terry Lynn Stairs; one sister; and five brothers. His parents were Felix Calvin and Virgie Frazier Stairs.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. David Gargus officiating. Burial with Military Rites to follow in Calvary Church Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Calvary Cemetery, 3133 State Route 58 W, Mayfield, KY 42066 or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.