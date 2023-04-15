Howard Lee Kennedy, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Howard Lee was born in Paducah, on Oct. 6, 1930 to the late Carl Gordon and Ada Lee Burton Kennedy. He was a member of Paducah First Baptist Church and a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Howard Lee retired from TVA as assistant shift engineer, where he worked for 32 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army Signal Corp. He served overseas during the Korean War and played football for the Army. Howard Lee was a member of Masonic Lodge 952 in Ledbetter, a member of the Scottish Rite in Madisonville, Kentucky and a 33rd Degree Mason. Howard Lee was also a Duke of Paducah, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Rolling Hills Country Club. He loved to play golf, garden and fish. He spent many of his years at Cloud 9 Ranch in Missouri catching rainbow trout and enjoying the outdoors. Howard Lee will be remembered by his family as a very strong man, a hard worker, and someone who could do anything.
