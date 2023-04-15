Howard Lee Kennedy, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Howard Lee was born in Paducah, on Oct. 6, 1930 to the late Carl Gordon and Ada Lee Burton Kennedy. He was a member of Paducah First Baptist Church and a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Howard Lee retired from TVA as assistant shift engineer, where he worked for 32 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army Signal Corp. He served overseas during the Korean War and played football for the Army. Howard Lee was a member of Masonic Lodge 952 in Ledbetter, a member of the Scottish Rite in Madisonville, Kentucky and a 33rd Degree Mason. Howard Lee was also a Duke of Paducah, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Rolling Hills Country Club. He loved to play golf, garden and fish. He spent many of his years at Cloud 9 Ranch in Missouri catching rainbow trout and enjoying the outdoors. Howard Lee will be remembered by his family as a very strong man, a hard worker, and someone who could do anything.

To send flowers to the family of Howard Kennedy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 18
Memorial Service
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Apr 18
Visitation
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In