MAYFIELD — Howard J Howard, 72, of Mayfield, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
He was born in Mayfield, on June 20, 1949, to Maurice Jeffrey and Angie McNutt Howard. Howard J graduated from Sedalia High School in 1967 and from Murray State University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He was a member of Burnett’s Chapel Methodist Church and a retired farmer and served several terms on the corporate boards of Dairymen, Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America. He enjoyed travel and was a talented wildlife photographer. He loved spending time with family and friends and was an excellent chef and host.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Walker Howard; one son, John G. Crawford of Mayfield; one sister, Angela (David) Perry of Tri City; two brothers, Kelvin (Belinda) Howard and Jeffrey Don (Gail) Howard both of Tri City; one grandson, Austin C. Crawford; and nieces and nephews.
Howard J was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hollis V. and Maude Boyd Howard; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Edna Owen McNutt; and his parents, Maurice Jeffrey and Angie McNutt Howard.
Funeral services for Howard J Howard were held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. David Williams officiated. Entombment followed in Highland Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7200; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
