SMITHLAND — Howard Hughes Matthews was a blessing to all who knew him. He loved Jesus and cared about everyone he met. He was madly in love with his “beautiful bride,” Judi Matthews, whom he married on Dec. 14, 1967. They began their journey in Germany and California while Howard was in the U.S. Army and celebrated a beautiful life together for more than 54 years. He was extremely proud of his daughters and their husbands, bragging to anyone who would listen about Susanne and Jeff Jackson and Christie and Jarry Merritt. Howard would say “there is nothing like my grandbabies” and “I love you the mostest” to Jared Merritt and his wife Kristina, Caitlin Merritt, Callie Jackson and his great grandbaby Micah Merritt. Howard held a special place in everyone’s heart, always cracking silly jokes and constantly smiling.
Howard was a hardworking operator and mechanic through the Local 181 Operators Union with Jim Smith Construction for 35 years. He was a deacon at Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He ministered to everyone he met and knew. He loved woodworking, making canes and plaques for friends and family. He loved his neighbor as himself by spending time with others over coffee, having a meal or meeting a need.
Howard was one of 10 children, born to Maxine and Laymon Matthews in Dycusburg, Kentucky, on Oct. 12, 1947. He loved his large family, especially his siblings Frances Holloman, Charles Matthews, David Matthews, Patricia Szarka, Jerry Matthews, Jeff Matthews, Cindy Smith, Shelia, Matthews and Timmy Matthews. He had many wonderful sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews.
Howard had a beautiful voice and was always singing gospel music. He reminded people how good God was to him and all that God had done in his life. What Howard would want you to know is that “God loves you and I do, too.” He would also say “I’m alright” and I was “made whole.” Howard’s forever started with Jesus on Jan. 8, 2022. As daddy would say, “It’s shouting time in Heaven!”
Howard Matthews’ life will be celebrated on Jan. 15, 2022, at Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Tiline, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m., with a service starting at 1 p.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be given in the form of donations to Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 278, Smithland, Kentucky 42081.
