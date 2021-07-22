HIXSON, Tenn. — Howard Eugene Ray, 66, has gone to be with his heavenly Father on July 18, 2021. Howard was born on July 4, 1955, in Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry O and Lena Lorene Jones, and Zera Ray; his parents, Barbara Ray Mix, and Bobby Gene Ray; and his older brother, Mike Stephen Ray.
He is remembered for his various musical and artistic talents, his handiwork and craftsmanship for friends and neighbors, his love for family, and his service to God.
Howard worked his way through the ranks at TVA for 30 years, loved traveling to Daytona Beach, seeing the Braves play, and enjoyed working on home projects, fishing, playing music, and going to concerts.
Howard is survived by his wife, Betsy Ray; sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Don Corder; daughter Alison Ray of Nashville; nephew Cody Burkholder of Lexington, Kentucky; stepchildren Harrison, Mallory and Meredith of Tennessee; and his cherished granddaughter, Madalynn; and grandsons, Brady, Blake and TW. He will also be loved and missed by Alison’s mother, Susan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Twitter.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Hamilton Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hixson. A memorial service is to be announced for mid-August in Paducah, Ky., for all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brainerd Baptist Church, 300 Brookfield Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37411 or online at www.brainerdbaptist.org. Share your memories and condolences at www.hamiltonfuneraloptions.com.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. 423-531-3975.
