Howard Eugene “Gene” Dunning, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
Gene was born in Eddyville, on Friday, Jan. 1, 1937, to Levi and Arlene Dunning. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the United States Postal Service and was a member of Eddyville First Baptist, and most recently Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Mr. Dunning is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda Lou Kirkwood Dunning; his son Johnathan Dunning (April) of Paducah; his brother, Dale Dunning (Juanita) of Kuttawa; his grandchildren, Kendrick and Kambell Dunning.
Mr. Dunning was preceded in death by his parents, Levi Dunning and Arlene Barett Dunning; his sisters, Dorothy McKinney and Joyce Smith; his brothers, Hale Dunning and R.L. Dunning.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. James McKinney and Rev. Mickey Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 — 11:30 A.M. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to National Kidney Foundation of Kentucky, 250 East Liberty St. Suite 710, Louisville, KY 40202.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of condolence and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
