MURRAY — Howard Clifton “Cliff” Edwards, 81, of Murray, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.
He was retired from B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City, where he was an employee for more than 30 years. He was of the Christian faith and attended South Marshall Church.
Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of 60 years, Julia “Judy” Mohler Edwards; two daughters, Rita Faye Futrell of Dexter and Toni Renae McGregor of Murray; a sister, Phyllis Edwards Mohler of Brewers; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Pauline Gream Edwards.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Stewart Cemetery in Almo, with Ronnie Edwards and Ron Davis officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105; or Murray-Calloway County Hospice, 803 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr of Benton is in charge of arrangements. Visitors are asked to observe state-mandated COVID restrictions, including social distancing. The family hopes you will join them in protecting vulnerable members of our community by wearing a mask to the services.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.filbeckandcann.com by 5 p.m. Friday to share a hug, leave a message or light a candle in his memory.
