MAYFIELD — Houston S. McDonald, 95, of Mayfield passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab.
He was a member and Deacon Emeritus at First Baptist Church and a former employee of Campbell Tobacco for 41 years where he retired as president. Mr. McDonald was a U.S. Army veteran and a P.O.W. in WWII where he earned the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Stovall McDonald of Mayfield; and one daughter, Kim (Dusty) Doddridge of Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Alison McDonald-Spakes; four brothers; and two sisters. His parents were Floyd and Hettie Noffsinger McDonald.
A private burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The A.L.S. Therapy Development Institute, In Memory of Alison McDonald-Spakes, 300 Technology Square, Unit 400, Cambridge, MA 02139.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.