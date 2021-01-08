OWENSBORO — Houston McCulloch “Mac” Morris, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Jan 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his daughter holding his hand. Mac was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on Apr. 29, 1924, to the late Houston McCulloch Morris and Margaret Rufine Jake Morris Brame.
Mac left high school and served four years before he returned to finish high school.
He was a WWII Navy Veteran and was the engineer on troop carriers that delivered soldiers to the beaches of Normandy, France on D-Day and returned the wounded to England. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1950.
Mac met the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Crockett Riddlehover, while at UK. They later married and remained married for 65 years until Peggy’s passing in May 2016. Mac is survived by four children, Margaret Morris Brown (Danny) and Elizabeth Morris McMaine (Jeff) both of Owensboro, David Beauchamp Morris (Linda) of Mount Juliet, Tennessee and Allen “Moose” McCulloch Morris of Big Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Anne Brown, Sarah McMaine-Render (Blake), Dr. Travis McMaine (fiancé Caroline), Kaytlin Dawes, and Caroline Morris (fiancé Justin); great-granddaughters, Lilly Underwood and Paysen Render. Mac is also survived by extended family that includes: Earl Gregg Swem, III, Mark Morris, Cicely Morris Wulff, Ed Morris, Anne Morris Rogers, and Dr. Julia Anne Riddlehover-Galaudet.
Mac never met a stranger and he enjoyed just talking to anyone and everyone. This trait fit his profession as he was a building materials salesman for his entire career. He was so loved by his customers that when he became ill one year, his customers responded and gave him one of his best sales years of his career. Mac loved tinkering around the house or as he sometimes said, “just making sawdust”. He also loved gardening, and the Kentucky Wildcats. The family lived in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Benton, Kentucky for many years. After a move from Benton to Owensboro, Kentucky, Mac relished attending his grandchildren and great granddaughter’s extracurricular school activities. Mac was deeply involved in his church, Settle Memorial United Methodist, also worked with Habitat, and volunteered as a chaplain for Hospice. He and Peggy enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally. The lasting legacy of Mac
Morris, beyond his family, is the love he expressed for everyone who crossed his path.
A memorial celebration service will be held later this summer. He will be buried with his wife at a family cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Julius (Molly and Mary Jane) and David (Meg), and niece Molly Julia Morris Zipperer.
Mac was Commissioned a Kentucky Colonel; he was honored as the Citizen of the Year by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce and was very grateful to be on the Honor Flight for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301; or Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 East 4th Street, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Houston Morris may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
