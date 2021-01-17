Horace Drexel French, 76, of Paducah went to his heavenly home at 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Drexel married the love of his life, Donna French, and had recently celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage on Dec. 4, 2020. He was a devout Christian, husband and father. His life revolved around his church, family and especially the ones who called him Pappaw. He dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandson, Caysen.
Drexel had a passion for old cars and trucks, especially his 1946 Chevrolet truck. He was an avid mechanic and member of the local Teamsters. He managed French’s Speedway for many years, where he enjoyed meeting people who became lifelong friends. Later, he worked for Major Distributing and VMV Railroad. He retired as a bus driver for Paducah Public Schools, where he thoroughly enjoyed the children.
He was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church in Paducah, where he cherished his church family and Sunday School class as well.
Drexel loved being around people and never met a stranger. He was known for his big contagious smile.
He is survived by his wife, Donna French of Paducah; one son, Darren (Kim) French of Paducah; one daughter, DaShea (Chris) Link of Paducah; two grandchildren, Devin French and Haley French; one great-grandchild, Caysen; one sister, Charlotte French; one brother, Ronnie (Kay) French; several stepgranddaughters; and several nieces and nephews including Pat (Beverly) Cain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Verlon French; two sisters, Linda Riley and Wilma Cain; and four brothers, Billie French, Terry French, Baxter French and Vernon French.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Family and friends may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
