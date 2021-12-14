Hope Arlene Adams, 76, of West Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Hope was born on Feb. 9, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa to Raymond and Adele Beyhl Daack. She received her nursing degree from Finley School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa. She proudly served her country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war as a first lieutenant medical surgery nurse. She received the National Defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, and Vietnam campaign medal. She worked as an ICU nurse for 25 years at Western Baptist Hospital. After retirement, she continued her nursing career for several years as a travel nurse. She was an avid UK Basketball and Cubs baseball fan. She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her family. She was of the Christian faith.
Hope is survived by three sons, Ray Harris (Kelly) of Kevil, Andy Harris (Joy) of Kevil, Jeff Harris (Mandi) of Paducah; five sisters, Judy Datisman, Sally Jo McDermott, Ellen Sand, Lisa Wall, Mickey Millershaski; seven brothers, James “Jim” Daack, Marty Daack, Danny Daack, John Daack, Tim Daack, Fred Daack, Joe Daack; nine grandchildren, Andrew Harris (Mara), Rachel Harris, Jacob Harris, Samuel Harris, Katherine Harris, Matilyn Harris, Hadley Harris, Cade Varel, Cammi Varel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Adams; an infant son, Julian Mark Harris, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mickey Brown officiating.
Visitation will be held on from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Kids First FRYSC Center, 4330 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.