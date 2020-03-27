Homer Herron, 85, of Paducah died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Herron was a veteran of the United States Army before working for 42 years as a chemical operator at Air Products in Calvert City and an insurance agent with Shelter Insurance for 35 years. He was a member Paducah First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by a daughter, Karen Burns of Paducah; four grandchildren, Shawna Wurth, Shannon Herron, Brandi Burns and Brian Burns; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine Farrar Herron; his parents, Austin and Birdie Herron; a son, Gary Herron; four sisters; and a brother.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private graveside service for Mr. Herron will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Paducah First Church of the Nazarene, 2626 Adams St, Paducah, KY 42003.
