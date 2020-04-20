Homer Dodson, Jr., 90, of Paducah, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 6:15 a.m. at the Parkview Nursing & Rehab Facility.
He was a member of the West End Baptist Church, worked for Colonial Bakery and retired from Caterpillar. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
Dodson is survived by his stepson, Richard Majors of Paducah; two brothers, Ted Dodson and Bobby Dodson, both of Boaz; as well as several nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Dodson; one brother, D.C. Dodson; two sisters, Gertrude Toon and Betty Lou Mathis; and his parents, Homer & Della Burgess Dodson.
Due to state mandated guidelines regarding COVID-19, private family graveside services will be held at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Rev. Chad Lamb officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paducah Veterans Administration, 2620 Perkins Creek Drive, Paducah, Ky 42001.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
