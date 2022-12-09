BENTON — Homer Wade Curling, 91, of Benton, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home.
He was retired from SKW Metals and Alloys. He was a veteran the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a member of Briensburg United Methodist Church.
Surviving are daughters, Cassandra Wyatt of Aurora and Katana Darnell of Kirksey.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jerlene “Jeri” (Collins) Curling; daughter, Tiffany Curling; one grandson. His parents were Clarence T. Curling and Annie L. (Gray) Curling.
There will be a private family service.
Interment will be in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Kirksey United Methodist Church Food Pantry, PO Box 8, Kirksey, KY 42054.
To plant a tree in memory of Homer Curling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.