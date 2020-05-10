Homer Bruce Reaves (PopPop), 96, died April 24, 2020, at Southgate Nursing Home in Metropolis. After living for over 40 years in Clearwater, Florida, Bruce moved to Paducah in 2018. He spent his career in Logistics and finished his career by owning his own truck leasing company. He was very proud of his service in the Army Air Corps and spent 19 months in Guam during World War II.
He is survived by a daughter, Claudia and her husband, Dwight. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Matthew (Erika), Kristin (Clint), Patrick (Martha), David (Brittany) and Tabitha (Seth). He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; Tyler, Abby, Jacob, Lucas, Olivia, Owen, Nora, Gabby and Noah and one great-great-grandchild, Jackson. He is preceded in death by his parents Homer and Eunice Reaves and by one great grandchild, Sara Catherine.
Bruce was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah and loved attending the services when he was able. He was an author and was in the midst of working on his second novel. He will always be remembered for his wit and wisdom and his love of a good joke.
Bruce will be remembered at a memorial service at a later date and will be interred in Clearwater, Florida.
