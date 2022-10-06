Hobert “Hoby” Childers, 91, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah with his local family present, including his caregiver, Holly Hillmann.
Mr. Childers was born and raised until his early teens in Providence, when his family moved to California. In 1984, after retiring from Kaiser Steel, he and his wife moved back to Marshall County. Hoby was a U.S. Air Force Veteran as well as a long-time member of Pathway Baptist Church.
He was very creative and talented with his hands. He enjoyed building things from entire houses to tiny mechanical toys. He was a jack-of-all trades and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Surviving are his children, Neva (Noel) Howard, Charlotte Quiroz, Brenda (Richard) Falgren, Robin (Ken) Molleson, Robbie (Linda) Williams, Joy (Michael) Howard, Renee (Tim) Eason, Tami Childers, Bradley (Janet) Childers; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Childers was preceded in death by his wife, Dona Childers; his parents, Everett and Elsie Childers; and two siblings, Rozelle Chambers and Buford Childers.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvert City Cemetery with his wife per his wishes.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
