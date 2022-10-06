Hobert “Hoby” Childers, 91, of Paducah, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah with his local family present, including his caregiver, Holly Hillmann.

Mr. Childers was born and raised until his early teens in Providence, when his family moved to California. In 1984, after retiring from Kaiser Steel, he and his wife moved back to Marshall County. Hoby was a U.S. Air Force Veteran as well as a long-time member of Pathway Baptist Church.

