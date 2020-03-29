METROPOLIS, Ill. — Hilda Obermark, 103, passed from this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Hilda was born in Massac County to Herman and Louisa Teckenbrock Horstman on April 7, 1916. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, a member of Volleyville Homemakers and worked at the glove factory for 25 years.
On December 16, 1934, she married Orval Obermark. They were married for 64 years. During their years together they did a lot of traveling, first with their children and later with her brothers and sisters and their spouses. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Opal Konemann; son, Odell Obermark and wife Connie; grandchildren, Ronnie Konemann (Carolyn), Gary Konemann, Brent Obermark (Cindy), J.T. Obermark (Tammie) and Audra Damron; great grandchildren Jennifer Gray, Janet Konemann, Matt Konemann, Jeremy Konemann, Bain Obermark, Lanie Obermark, Wyatt Obermark, Lakyn Jones, Skylar Jones, Braedon Jones and Dalton Jones; great-great grandchildren Chastin Konemann and Jalyn Rush; great-great-great grandchild, Trevon D. Jones, Jr; a special niece, Dorothy Lange (Buck); and many nieces and nephews.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lindell; husband, Orval; son-in-law, Truman Konemann; brothers Noah, Raymond and Alvin; sisters Cora and Esther; and several nieces and nephews.
There was a private family graveside service held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Hilda’s name to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 6874 Midway Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers were Ronnie Konemann, Jeremy Konemann, Janet Konemann, Brent Obermark, J.T. Obermark and Dalton Jones.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
