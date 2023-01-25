Hilda Gray (Hughes) Swisher, 94, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Hilda was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Calloway County, the daughter of John and Carrye Hughes. She was raised and educated in Murray and attended Murray State University, majoring in journalism. On Nov. 24, 1950, she married Robert Leroy Swisher (1928-2010) in San Diego, California, where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy. Bob and Hilda returned to make their home in Paducah when he became a newscaster for WPSD-TV.
Hilda worked for a time at Paducah Bank and Trust, before joining the staff at First Presbyterian Church of Paducah. Her career as one of the directors of christian education there, spanned decades. She developed curricula, taught classes, planned workshops, and served in many leadership roles. Having no children of her own, she dearly loved guiding and mentoring those in her church. Many stayed in touch with her over the years. She would often smile and say she got a card or letter “from one of my church children”.
She was involved in a number of service organizations, including the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International. She loved golfing and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mrs. Swisher is survived by her youngest brother, William L. Hughes (Stella) of Coral Springs, Florida; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; 30 great-great nieces and nephews. She was a special aunt to all of them.
Mrs. Swisher was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert L. “Bob” Swisher; her parents, John W. Hughes and Carrye Lawrence Hughes; her brother, James E. Hughes; her sisters, Mary Lee Hughes and Adolean “Mickey” Bazzell; her special friend and sister-in-law, Marie Cobb.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Paducah with Rev. Lex Allum officiating. Urn interment will be held at a later date at Mapleview Cemetery in Marion.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr., Paducah, KY 42003.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
