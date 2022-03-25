Hilda Anderson, 99, of Paducah, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab.
Hilda was born in Graves County on March 11, 1923, to the late Lora and Maymie Record Thompson. She retired from BellSouth as a secretary of the personnel department. Hilda served as a volunteer for Western Baptist Hospital Auxiliary and the American Quilt Museum. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where she was active in the women’s and missions ministry (WMU) and a longtime Sunday School teacher.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy MacKenzie, and husband, Dr. Thomas MacKenzie of Weatherford, Texas; her son, G. David Anderson, and wife, Stacy of Maine; one sister, Linda Baskin of Paducah; six grandchildren, Clifford MacKenzie and wife, Niki, Julia Workman, Katy Baugh and husband, Ryan, Ragan Bebe, and husband, Chris, Whitney Bratcher and husband, Robert, Bailey Trout and husband, Jamison; 10 great-grandchildren, Connor MacKenzie, and wife, Megan, Sam MacKenzie, Hunter Workman, Ryan Workman, Libby Grace Workman, Marin Baugh, Kamryn Trout, Luna Bebe, Freya Bebe, and Thomas Bratcher; nephew, Tommy Syers and wife, Doris and niece, Inda Lane Stewart and husband, Brian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Anderson; one sister, Elyme Syers; and her parents.
A graveside service for Hilda will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to First Baptist Church of Paducah, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001 or Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Dr. Suite 203. Paducah, KY 42003.
