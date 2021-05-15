Hershel McClure, 75, of Paducah, died at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
He attended Ware Memorial Church of God In Christ and was a retired operator from New Page Paper Mill in Wickliffe.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia McClure; a daughter, Brendae’ Michelle McClure, both of Paducah; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leslie McClure and Weldon McClure, both of Paducah; two sisters, Leona Lawrence of Paducah and Patrick Jackson of Colp, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon McClure and Helen Quisenberry McClure; a brother; and a sister.
There will be no services. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
