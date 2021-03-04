Hermon “Bud” Henley, 81, of West Paducah, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Heartland Baptist Church and retired from Allied Chemical.
Mr. Henley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula Wray Henley; one daughter, Teresa Henley Cash of West Paducah; one son, Jackie Henley of West Paducah; two sisters, Dorothy Willis and Beatrice Cooper, both of Paducah; one brother, Eugene Henley of Kevil; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a grandson. His parents were Adren and Ethel Goins Henley.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.