Herdis Ray Jr., 85, of Paducah, died at 3:12 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Ray was of the Baptist faith. He was formerly employed by Calvert City Chemical Plant and Guy Gray Plumbing.
He is survived by two daughters, Gwenella D. Ray and Regina D. Moore, both of South Bend, Indiana; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Doris Ray of Paducah; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ola Mae Love Ray; and one sister. His parents were Herdis Ray Sr. and Bertha Lee Clark Ray.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home. Masks are required for all in attendance.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
