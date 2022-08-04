CUNNINGHAM — Herbert “Jackie” Langston, 77, of Cunningham, passed away at his residence Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

Jackie was born in Carlisle County on July 12, 1945, to the late Flavius and Alma Dowdy Langston. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and the Denver Hudgens VFW. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Jackie retired from USEC after 20 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and searching flea markets for the perfect antiques. Jackie was a loving man, a hard worker, and a devout Christian but above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Service information

Aug 5
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, August 5, 2022
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Aug 5
Visitation
Friday, August 5, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
