CUNNINGHAM — Herbert “Jackie” Langston, 77, of Cunningham, passed away at his residence Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Jackie was born in Carlisle County on July 12, 1945, to the late Flavius and Alma Dowdy Langston. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and the Denver Hudgens VFW. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Jackie retired from USEC after 20 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and searching flea markets for the perfect antiques. Jackie was a loving man, a hard worker, and a devout Christian but above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 36 years, Linda Langston; two daughters, Kellie Black (Jeff) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Amanda Hays (Jason) of Cunningham; two sons, Joseph “Joe” Langston (Gail) of Fancy Farm, Sammy Johnson (Cassy) of Cunningham; one brother, Galen Langston (Mary Jo) of Cunningham; seven grandchildren, Katelin Black, Allison Terry, Kaylee Johnson, Lali Johnson, Kendra Jeffords, Lakoda Stoneham, and Jayden Stoneham; three great-grandchildren, Faith Black, Kason Jeffords, and Koby Jeffords.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Kay Ausenbough; two brothers, Billy Ray Langston, Bobby Langston; two grandchildren, Dustin Black and Jessie Terry, along with his parents.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Harold Draper and Zeke Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held noon — 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
