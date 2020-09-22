Herbert “Herb” Ashley, 90 of Paducah, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at 10:55 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Herbert retired from AARP as a pharmacist, was a United States Army Veteran, of the Methodist faith, loved fishing, all animals, and his Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lee Ann Russell Ashley of Paducah; daughter, Crystal Hoopes and husband, David of Lenexa, Kansas; brother, Randall Ashley, and wife, Carol of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Mary Hoopes and James Hoopes both of Lenexa, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joy Ashley; daughter, Drew Ashley of Clinton, Missouri. His parents were Herbert R. Ashley and Venita Floy Harrelson Ashley.
A graveside service for Herb will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery in Marion, Illinois, with Greg Rodulfo officiating.
Contributions can be made to Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY, 42002; or to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman, Rd. Paducah, KY, 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
