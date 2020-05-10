Herbert “Herb” Wayne Handley, 93, of Paducah died at his residence at 7:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Herb retired after 43 years of service at Martin Marietta as a maintenance supervisor, and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, and served as coordinator of the ushers at Immanuel Baptist Church for several years until Octocber 2019.
He was survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Rogers Handley.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Buff W. Handley, and his parents, Herbert Wayne Handley and Jessie Heanetta Thomas Handley.
A private graveside service will take place at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with with the Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.