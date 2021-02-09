Herbert “Pappy” Wayne Brown, 80, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Her was a retired self-employed plumber. He was a member of Free Spirit Biker Church and a U.S. Marine veteran.
Surviving are his children, Bryan Brown, David Brown, James Brown, and Melissa Whitehouse; one stepdaughter, Patricia Croy; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Herbert Brown and Dorothy Helen Crouch; three brothers and four sisters.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday May 30, 2021, at Free Spirit Biker Church with the Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
