Henry Michael Eaves, 41, passed away on April 16, 2021, at Herman Memorial Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
He was a loving father and hard worker. He loved to fish and anything else outdoors. Henry was born on January 21, 1980, in Cairo, Illinois, and then moved to Metropolis where he completed high school to go on to become a heavy equipment operator.
Henry was preceded in death by his mother Susan K. Lewis; stepfather, Dennis E. Lewis, grandparents, “memaw” Mary and, “papaw” Adrian L. Beeler I, Rye and Sadie Eaves.
Henry is survived by his father and his wife, Henry T. and Tammy Eaves; sister, Melanie A. Eaves of Metropolis, Illinois; stepbrother and his wife Dennis and Adena Lewis of West Paducah, daughter, Zoe M. Eaves of West Paducah, two nieces, Lily J. Robbins of Metropolis and Lilly K. Lewis of West Paducah; a nephew, Kobe Lewis of West Paducah. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins who referred to him as “Uncle Henry” also survive him. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Lone Oak Lions Club at 650 Denver Ave., Paducah. Everyone is invited and children are welcome.
