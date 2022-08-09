Henry Jack Rodgers, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Rodgers was a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center. He was a retired chemical operator with GAF in Calvert City and was a consultant for GAF in Texas. Henry was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a member of the American Legion.
Henry Jack Rodgers is survived by two brothers-in-law, Christian J. Orsborn of Paducah and Charles Ramage of Reidland; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Ramage Rodgers; two brothers, Teddy Ray Rodgers and James Buster Rodgers. His parents were Henry and Etta Sizemore Rodgers.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Billy Rodgers and Rev. Jim Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in LBL.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Legion/VFW, 1727 Washington St. Paducah, KY 42001; or Smith Cemetery, c/o Wayne Duff, 451 Liberty Rd. Princeton, KY 42445.
To send flowers to the family of Henry Rodgers, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.