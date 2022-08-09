Henry Jack Rodgers, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Rodgers was a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center. He was a retired chemical operator with GAF in Calvert City and was a consultant for GAF in Texas. Henry was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a member of the American Legion.

Service information

Aug 9
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Aug 9
Visitation
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
