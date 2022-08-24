Henry Hulet Traylor, 86, of Paducah, formerly of Princeton, passed away Aug. 20, 2022, at Rivers Bend Nursing & Rehab.
Henry was born Dec. 25, 1935, to the late Sam P. and Catherine Cleo Utley Traylor. He was of the Baptist Faith and was baptized at Liberty Church in Lyon County. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Henry’s six grandsons called him Pappy! He loved the pool, traveling to the beach, being outside and making sure the yard was always manicured. Pappy loved driving a clean car, watching college football and basketball, and was a big UK Wildcat fan. He had lots of compassion for pets. Pappy ALWAYS treated his three children equal that created a bond with great love between them. He had no trouble saying, “I love you very-very much, and I’m so proud of you.” He was a dedicated worker for 41 years at Penwalt/Atoochem in Calvert City. Pappy was a wonderful provider to his family and his children have been very blessed. He would always have a peppermint and chocolate for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and himself.
The family would like to thank the staff at River’s Bend Retirement Community for the wonderful care of their father and pappy. Their compassion and kindness was exceptional. Also, a special thank you to his private sitter, Dottie Bruce.
Henry is survived by his companion of 22 years, Lourice Thompson of Paducah; two daughters, Marinena (Dan) Bondurant of Eddyville, Leslie (Darrell) Egbert of Princeton; one son, Tony (Susie) Traylor of Arlington, Texas; one brother, Bill Traylor of Louisville; six grandsons, Craig (Sopida) Bondurant, Aaron Bondurant, Brian (Molly) Egbert, Dusty (Grace) Egbert, Adam (Georgene) Traylor, Eric (Kenzie) Traylor; eight great-grandchildren, Cruz, Elin Maiz, Tripp, Tyler, Benjamin and James Egbert, Kinley Traylor; soon to be born, Evelyn Bondurant.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Audrey Catherine Traylor; brother, John Traylor.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Ronnie Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
