Henry Hulet Traylor, 86, of Paducah, formerly of Princeton, passed away Aug. 20, 2022, at Rivers Bend Nursing & Rehab.

Henry was born Dec. 25, 1935, to the late Sam P. and Catherine Cleo Utley Traylor. He was of the Baptist Faith and was baptized at Liberty Church in Lyon County. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Henry’s six grandsons called him Pappy! He loved the pool, traveling to the beach, being outside and making sure the yard was always manicured. Pappy loved driving a clean car, watching college football and basketball, and was a big UK Wildcat fan. He had lots of compassion for pets. Pappy ALWAYS treated his three children equal that created a bond with great love between them. He had no trouble saying, “I love you very-very much, and I’m so proud of you.” He was a dedicated worker for 41 years at Penwalt/Atoochem in Calvert City. Pappy was a wonderful provider to his family and his children have been very blessed. He would always have a peppermint and chocolate for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and himself.

Service information

Aug 26
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, August 26, 2022
1:00PM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
Aug 26
Visitation
Friday, August 26, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
