CALVERT CITY — Henry Herbert Shumaker, Sr., 72, of Calvert City, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Born in Calvert City, he was the son of the late Henry Clayton Shumaker and the late Lora Martine (Elder) Shumaker. His battle with serious medical issues showed his courage and determination in facing life challenges, often referring to an old trick he learned while in the army. Despite the pain, Henry came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Henry met the love of his life in 1965. In his own words, “I met sweet Verna as she would play with my younger sister Sue. As time went on, when riding home from school, I saw a beautiful angel shoot a makeshift bow and arrow into the air. She would run and fetch the arrow and do it again. One of those arrows went astray and struck me in the heart, and the rest is history.”
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Verna (Seay) Shumaker; sons, Henry Herbert Shumaker, Jr. wife Heather of Mayfield, Jeffery Brian Shumaker wife Susana of Virginia; daughter, Pamela Renee Worthen husband John of Tennessee; brothers, Mark C. Shumaker wife Carol of Lake City, W.H. Shumaker wife Amanda of Possum Trot, Dwayne Shumaker wife Tammy of Paducah; sisters, Diane Phelps husband Donald of Mannington, Ginny Ledbetter husband Ewin of Smithland; grandchildren, Alexis Norine Shumaker, Leah Martine Shumaker, Gabrielle Lane Worthen, Michael Clayton Shumaker, Brendan Lee Kazmierczak, Aiden Conner Kazmierczak; and great-grandchildren, Kaecyn Jha Henry, Aa’Breonn Te’Shaun, Yaakova Norenne.
In his last few months, Henry was surrounded by devotion and love. In a note he left behind he wrote about how much his love grew for his wife and how proud he was of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue Bishop.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
A private family service is being held.
Interment will be in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
