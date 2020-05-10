LEDBETTER — Henry “Hank” Ogle, 68, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, formerly of Corona, California, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Hank was a retired United States Army veteran with over 20 years of service, having also served in Vietnam. He was a member of Salt & Light Community Church, where he would help serve as an usher. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was affectionately called “Papa” by his grandkids.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife and travel buddies. He loved the beach and spending time with his family. He enjoyed his time spent at McDonald’s with his coffee buddies. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna Ogle; two daughters, Robin Livesay and husband Chuck of Ledbetter and Rochelle George and husband Thomas of Salem, Ky.; son Richard Ogle and wife Julie of Jackson, Missouri; sister Judy Byrum of Corona, California; six grandchildren, Skyler Downs (Strudel), SPC Hunter Downs (Tumble), T.J. George(Applejack), Charlee George (Muffin), Dakota Ogle (Possum) and Macy Ogle (Cupcake); and one nephew, Mark Byrum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Ogle and Minnie Johnson Ogle, and one sister, Xzan Hilberath.
Contributions can be made to Salt & Light Community Church, 155 Pugh Road, Paducah, KY, 42003.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
