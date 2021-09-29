Henry Lee Washington Gordon, 71, of Paducah, died at 12:18 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ and was a retired in maintenance at Hawley Products.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. His parents were Isaac Washington and Sylvia Lee Gordon Reed.
He is survived by his two sons, Daryl Lavern Gordon of Paducah and Will Junior Gordon of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; three grandchildren; two brothers, Willie James Reed of Paducah and Bobby Reed of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; seven sisters, Dorothy Reed, Roberta Reed, Annie Reed, Gladys Reed, Vera Reed, Charlene Reed, Brenda Davis, all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Ninth Street Church of Christ with Mark Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all attendees.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
