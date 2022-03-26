FORT WORTH, Texas — Henry Cox Rudy II, 83, went to be with our Lord Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Gerre Joiner will be officiating. Family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Rance Rudy, Byron Rudy, Gregg LeMaster, Glenn Rudy, Ron Goodwin, and Alex Rudy.
Henry was born Jan. 27, 1939, to Henry Cox and Nell (Boden) Rudy in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was united in marriage Aug. 23, 1966, to Neva Sue Fox in Decatur, Texas, being married 51 years before her passing in 2017.
Henry graduated high school in 1956 from Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo, Ohio, where he was an outstanding defensive halfback remembered locally for making a game winning interception in the fourth quarter during a Rising Sun football game. He continued to keep up with his high school friends by attending high school reunions regularly throughout the years until recently. His siblings remember his outstanding mechanical and math skills enabling him to once buy an old jalopy turning it into a sharp hot-rod with many scrap parts and his time.
After attending The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and Bowling Green State University near Toledo, Henry graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
With a love for flying airplanes, Henry was an outstanding pilot who worked at Tony Barnum Flight School in his hometown where his attention to detail was not overlooked by the company. This earned him the trust to fly countless clients on private excursions throughout the Midwest and Canada where he also made many water landings in remote natural areas.
When younger, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends becoming an accomplished fly fisherman over the years. Henry worked as a brokerage trader in the financial trade industry for major corporations like Merrill Lynch and PaineWebber. After retirement, he enjoyed taking his four much-loved dogs to the nearby dog park to meet up with friends, watching the Animal Planet on TV, and listening to gospel music. He also spent some time singing in a church choir, woodworking, and escaping the summer Texas heat in Paducah, Kentucky, where his family roots run deep.
Henry was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Nell Rudy; his wife, Neva Rudy; and his brother-in-law, Gary LeMaster.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Rance Rudy and wife Robin of Irving; his daughter, Leigh Jenai Goodwin and husband Ron of Decatur; two grandchildren, Erik Low and Breece Low; two brothers, Glenn Rudy of Winchester, Virginia, and James B. Rudy and wife Suzanne of Greensboro, North Carolina; his two sisters, Tesa LeMaster of Dallas, and Charlene Rudy of Columbus, Ohio; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Shirley Watson of Decatur, and Albert and Pamela Fox of Owensboro, Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Henry was an avid animal lover so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any favorite animal rescue group.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.