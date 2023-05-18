FORT SMITH, Ark. — Henry Arthur Martin, 49, of Fort Smith, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Henry was born in Paducah on Feb. 22, 1973. He enjoyed music and performing with his band as a singer. He greatest joy in life came from his daughter, Lena.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Lena Kira Martin; his father, Jack Martin (Doris); his mother, Shelby McNamara (Vince); one half-brother, John Martin; along with several step-brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Great Room at Paducah First Baptist Church with Mark Link officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Great Room at Paducah First Baptist Church Saturday.
