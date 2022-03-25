March 23, 2022 at 4:18 p.m. “Our Angel” Henley Blake Goins went to be with our Lord.
She leaves behind her wonderful parents, R. Jerron and Natalie Goins; grandparents, Dakota and Tonya Richardson, Tim and Mindy Davis, Brian and Linda Curry; great grandparents, Billy and Connie Holley, Jeannie Curry, John and Suzanne Connell, and Inella Goins.
She is preceeded in death by a grandfather, Robbie Goins and great grandparents, Ida L. Hillebrand, Terry Curry, and Waddy Goins.
There will not be any services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com
“Even those that never fully blossom bring beauty into the world.”
