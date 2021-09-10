Helen Summers, 95, died at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ. She retired as a food service worker for the McCracken County Board of Education at Lone Oak High School.
Survivors include one son, Michael Summers of Paducah; one sister, Betty Jean Harper of Paducah; two grandchildren, Paul Coley Summers and Autumn Lee Summers; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were husband, Thomas Lloyd Summers; one son, Bobby Joe Summers; and one brother. Her parents were Teddy Joseph Harper and Emma Ovella Dedrick Harper.
Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Lone Oak with Dan Owen officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; or to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
