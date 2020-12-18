WICKLIFFE — Helen Jeanette Bass Shrodes, 92, of Wickliffe, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Life Care of La Center.
She worked at Burkart Industries and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Tim Bass, Deanna Bass of Wickliffe, Marty Bass of Dexter, Missouri, and Shelly Chandler of Barlow; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Bass and Alvin Bass; a sister; and a brother. Her parents were Martin and Cleo Wilson.
Friends may call from 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Bethlehem Cemetery with the Rev. Dee Hazlewood officiating.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
