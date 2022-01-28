GRAND CHAIN,
Ill. — Helen Ruth (Jones) Sharp, 91,
of Grand Chain, passed away at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois, at 9:59 p.m.
on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m.
on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City with the Rev. Terry Mathis and the Rev. Cliff Easter officiating.
Helen is survived
by one son, Ken
Sharp and wife Joanne, of Marion; one daughter-in-law, Debbie Sharp, of Hillerman; five grandchildren, Josh Sharp (Laken),
Ashley Bell (Dakota), Ricky Sharp (Ashley), Kevin Sharp, Bridget Vest (Dakota); and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a past member of the Big Ridge Baptist Church in D’Iberville, Mississippi, and
was a member of
the First Baptist Church in Metropolis. She was a loving
wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She
was preceded in
death by her husband, Loren L. “Sandy” Sharp; her son, Joe Sharp; and her parents, Wess R. Jones Sr. and Melissa L. (Goff) Jones.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Helen’s name to First Baptist Church of Metropolis Building Fund, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-
McManus Funeral Home, Metropolis, Illinois. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
