MAYFIELD — Helen Joy Russelburg, 86, of Mayfield, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield and a retired employee of West Kentucky Allied Services and the Senior Citizens Center.
She is survived by one son, Bobby Elliott, of Boaz; two daughters, Rhonda Brittain, of Paducah and Judy Moore, of Mayfield; three brothers, Aubrey “Junior” Burkeen, of Mayfield, Charles “Jack” Burkeen, of Wingo, and Bobby Burkeen, of Mayfield; one sister, Frances Scoggins, of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Elliott; her second husband, Leon Russelburg; one daughter, Joy Elaine Cullen; one brother, Billy Burkeen; one sister, Lurleen Ray; and her parents, Aubrey and Nellie Copeland Burkeen.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Steve Melvin will officiate. Interment will follow at Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.